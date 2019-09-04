|
Given, Dorothy
1926 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Given, age 92, died September 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN; formerly of Larchmont, NY and Dublin, OH. Born in Columbus, OH to Jesse Paul Ranck and Elizabeth Anne Ranck. Graduate of North High School, Ohio State University and New York School of Interior Design. Dottie was formerly active in the Columbus Symphony, Dublin Newcomer's Club, Dublin Garden Club and New Hope Church choir. Her passion was gardening, home decorating and ball room dancing. She is survived by son, David Given of Montreal, Quebec; daughter, Donna Given Whitaker (Robert) of Murfreesboro, TN; 4 grandchildren, Eric (Diem) and Jeremy Given, Adam Bruner and Vanessa Riggen (Jerimiah); 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Banning; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald Given Jr. and brother Dr. Robert Ranck. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until time of service Saturday. Burial at Union Cemetery to follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019