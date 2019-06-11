Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Dorothy Grener

Dorothy Grener Obituary
Grener, Dorothy
Dorothy Ann Bynner Grener, age 97, of Plain City, OH, formerly of Hilliard, OH, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God on June 9, 2019. The family will receive family and friends 5-8 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 with viewing one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to view full obituary notice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
