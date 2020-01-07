|
|
Haas, Dorothy
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Louise "Dottie" Haas, age 84, a resident of Groveport, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7:38 AM. Born February 22, 1935. Dottie was preceded in death by stepson Mark and son Tony. She is survived by her husband in marriage of 56 years, James; stepson, Wayne of St. Louis; sons, Ricky (Donna) of Delaware, Jon of Hilliard; daughter, Cindy (Gregg) of Columbus; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren. Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 9, 2020 between the hours of 5:30-7 PM at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 Noon. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020