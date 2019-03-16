|
Hackett, Dorothy
1926 - 2019
Dorothy Hackett, age 93, of Columbus, went to be with her loving husband of 58 years on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Dorothy was a loving and caring person who didn't meet anyone she didn't like. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant everything to her. Dorothy was a great cook and baker. There was a time when there was a line at her door for her incomparable Christmas cookies. Preceded in death by husband Clarence Hackett, parents Raymond and Vermie Mae Talbott, 9 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by sisters Elizabeth, Joyce and Ginger, daughters Diane(Lloyd)Nelson, Susan(Richard)Braun, sons Tommy(Pat), John(Rochelle) and Don(Elda), 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL,1346 S. High St. Friday March, 22, 2019 5-8pm where the funeral service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10am. Officiating Chaplain Larry Baker. Interment Reber Hill Cemetary. Family suggests contributions in memory of Dorothy to The Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019