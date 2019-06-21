|
Harrington, Dorothy
1924 - 2019
Dorothy Helen Harrington, age 95, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 1:15 am at Carriage Court of Washington C.H. She was born on June 16, 1924 in Pittsburg, PA to Emma and Harry Short. She was a member of St. Phillip the Apostle Church. She loved to dance, work in the yard, take care of her dogs and go to church. She was always willing to help friends in the neighborhood and take care of her family. She enjoyed being with family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather William Householder, her husband Wilbert "Bud" Harrington whom she married on Oct. 20, 1945 in Columbus, OH, siblings Virginia Vargo, Katherine Tigner (twin sister), Billy Householder, Harold (Bud) Short and daughters Anna Marie Harrington and Deborah Ann Harrington. Survivors include her children, Mary (Charles) Wise, Raymond Harrington, Patrick (Carol) Harrington; grandchildren, Brian Thompson, Jamison (Roberta) Thompson, Melinda (Brennen) Kitchen, Timothy Harrington, Alischa Harrington, Joey Harrington, Kelly Jo Harrington, several great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., WCH, OH 43160 or Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all employees of Carriage Court and Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County for the excellent care that they provided. Funeral service 12 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior. Father William Arnold officiating. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019