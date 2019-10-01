Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard
Columbus, OH
View Map
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Hedden Obituary
Hedden, Dorothy
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden, age 92, passed away peacefully at Worthington Christian Village in Worthington, Ohio on September 29, 2019. Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229 immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Fr. Antony Varghese, Administrator, will preside. Complete obituary is at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
