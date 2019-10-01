|
Hedden, Dorothy
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Evelyn Hedden, age 92, passed away peacefully at Worthington Christian Village in Worthington, Ohio on September 29, 2019. Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229 immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Fr. Antony Varghese, Administrator, will preside. Complete obituary is at www.HillFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019