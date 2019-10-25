Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Hensley, Dorothy
Dorothy L. Hensley "Dot", age 74, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Johnny Lee Sr., sons Johnny Lee Jr. and Jesse Leroy. Survived by children, Donna of Columbus, Danny of Lancaster, Millard of Ray, OH; daughter-in-law, Roberta; 8 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; siblings, Jo Ann Russell, Carl Henderson of Central Ohio and Linda Blades of Murfreesboro, TN; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dot was co-owner of Mr. Guttermaker Co. She loved reading, puzzles, baseball and football. In 2006 Dot moved to Florida to enjoy her retirement. Family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will be held 10am Tuesday. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
