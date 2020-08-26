1/
Dorothy Holcomb
1941 - 2020
Holcomb, Dorothy
1941 - 2020
Dorothy B. Holcomb, 79, of Columbus, passed away Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1941 in Inez, KY to the late Millard and Gracie (Bowen) Sesco. Dorothy had worked as an instrument maker at Scientific Columbus for a number of years, also was a babysitter, and a homemaker. A member of Crossroads United Baptist in Columbus. Preceded in death by her parents, numerous sisters and brothers. Survived by her husband of 47 years, Leroy Patrick Holcomb; step son, Leroy D. Holcomb; step grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda; step great grandchildren, Haden, Trinity, Michaela, and Erin; sister, Geraldine (John) Morrison of Pataskala; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 28 from 11am until the time of service at 1pm with Ed Maynard officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery, So. Bloomfield. Those attending should wear a mask and keep your distance as possible, following Covid-19 precautions. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
AUG
28
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
