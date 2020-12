Or Copy this URL to Share

Hossman, Dorothy

1925 - 2020

Dorothy K. Hossman, age 95, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was a long-time educator in the Whitehall School System. There will be no viewing. Private graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery in Glenford, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East.



