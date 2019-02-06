|
Howard-Flynn, Dorothy
1928 - 2019
Dorothy Lucille Howard-Flynn, age 90, of Worthington, died on February 4, 2019, at her assisted living home in Worthington. She is survived by numerous friends, neighbors, family members, people who cared about her, and especially Sharon, Bill and their daughter, Michelle. Dorothy will always be remembered with a smile: her witty and sarcastic humor, her ability to recall arcane things about people, her quick drilling into a person's background without the slightest warning, her belief she knew more about people than the people did themselves. She worked over 40 years at Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation. She cared deeply about her family's history, enjoyed contributing to the Worthington Historical Society, took pleasure in telling stories of growing up on Columbus' East Side with her classmates from East High School, relished speaking of her grandfather being among early OSU graduates and of her love for theatre and the arts. Dorothy never met an animal she didn't like, often finding them better than the people who accompanied; she was an inveterate contributor to charities that benefited animal well-being, from donkeys to horses to cats and more. She had a shameless sense of humor, a wink and a smirk to accompany that humor, a wish to laugh with the listener. Dorothy was one of the "mavens," a crew of selected women in her neighborhood who, like Dorothy, owned every second that this world could give. In accord with Dorothy's wishes, there will be no funeral held; burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Worthington Historical Society, any organization serving animal welfare, or a , in Dorothy's memory. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019