Seymour, Dorothy J. "Dotty"

1928 - 2019

Dorothy J. "Dotty" Seymour, passed away in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 91. Born to Guy and Hazel Brockerman in Columbus, Ohio on March 9, 1928. Graduated from South High School in 1945 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Employed by Williams & Co. for 44 years as a telephone operator/receptionist. She loved her job. They called her "the voice with a smile". Dotty loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. She married her beloved husband, Paul F. Seymour on May 8, 1954. They travelled all over the country with Paul's various fast pitch softball teams. Preceded in death by her husband Paul "Snow" Seymour in 2009 and brother Charles "Bill" Brockerman. Survived by her sister-in-law, Retha Brockerman; nephew, Robert and his children of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; niece, Susan of Trenton, NJ; many close and dear friends. Special thanks to Paul's nephew, Jim (Becky) Seymour and niece, Mary Lou (Warren) Reed and their families for their continued love and support especially during Dorothy and Paul's "Golden Years". Also, thank you to Sims and Valentine families of Circleville, Larry Fox Family, Ed Foulk family, Bill Chaffin family and Emma Fern. Thank you for the kind and loving care Dotty and Paul received from the place they called "Home" Columbus Health Care Center since the entered in 2007. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with Sue and Dick Banks officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or extend condolences to the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019