The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Dorothy
Dorothy Mae Johnson, of Canal Winchester, passed peacefully on June 11, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on October 29, 1942 to Authorene and Carl Bluhm, who resided in the South End. She recently celebrated her 57th wedding anniversary to her husband Charles with whom she had four children, Kristen, Jessica, Jeffrey (Heather), and Adam (Jennifer). She is further survived by her sister, Carlene (Dick); grandchildren, Sara, Justin, Christina, Abigail, Charles, Alexander, Victoria and Philip; best friend, Denise; and many other relatives / friends.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Soldano for his compassion and candor. The family would like to invite you to attend a celebration of life at Central College Presbyterian
Church, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Chapel. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now