Johnson, Dorothy
Dorothy Mae Johnson, of Canal Winchester, passed peacefully on June 11, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on October 29, 1942 to Authorene and Carl Bluhm, who resided in the South End. She recently celebrated her 57th wedding anniversary to her husband Charles with whom she had four children, Kristen, Jessica, Jeffrey (Heather), and Adam (Jennifer). She is further survived by her sister, Carlene (Dick); grandchildren, Sara, Justin, Christina, Abigail, Charles, Alexander, Victoria and Philip; best friend, Denise; and many other relatives / friends.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Soldano for his compassion and candor. The family would like to invite you to attend a celebration of life at Central College Presbyterian
Church, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Chapel. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019