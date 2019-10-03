|
Kozlowski, Dorothy
1934 - 2019
Dorothy Cichon Kozlowski, age 85, of Gahanna, OH, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born to the late Joseph and Belvina Cichon on February 26, 1934 in La Porte, IN. Dorothy graduated from La Porte High School in 1951 and worked for several years as an administrative assistant for the Indiana Department of Transportation before relocating to Gahanna, OH with her husband Leo. Known as "Gummy" by her adoring grandchildren, she was a generous and loving person who always put family and friends first. She had a smile that could light up any room and made friends wherever she went. She loved being with her family and bowling with the "Dawn Busters" at Gahanna Lanes. Dorothy and her husband, Leo were members of St. Matthew the Apostle Church for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leo and her sister Irene Gumkowski. She is survived by her son, Steve Kozlowski; daughter, Kathy (Rob) Doone; grandchildren, Rob, Erin and Tim Doone; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law. Friends may call from 2-5 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E Johnstown Road (at Beecher Road) in Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, OH 43230. Father Peter Asantebwana, Celebrant. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice – Lake City, 6037 US Hwy 90 West, Lake City, Florida 32055. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or send a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019