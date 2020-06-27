Dorothy Kruse
Kruse, Dorothy
Dorothy A. Kruse, 92, passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. Born to the late Charles and Ferne Davis, she was a member of Holy Family Church, a 1945 graduate of Central High School, and of the Western College for Women in June 1949. Retired from National City Bank after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred B., her sister Mary Francis Boyd, and son-in-law Paul Adams. Survived by her most excellent children, Fred R Kruse (fiancé, Lisa Woodford), Mary (Raymond) McDonald, Cathy (Robert) Stepp, Dottie Adams, and Bernard (Becky) Kruse. Loving Nana to PJ, Jason, Megan, Justin, Kasey, Molly, Adam, Alex, Max, Erica, Jessica, Jennifer and Scott; 18 great grandchildren; and faithful four-legged companion, Lucy. Also survived by brothers, Dick (Mary) Davis and Bill (Carolyn) Davis. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Carriage Court of Hilliard and the loving, caring staff of Mt Carmel Hospice. See www.egan-ryan.com for private family service info. Covid guidelines will apply. All are welcome to attend graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
