Dorothy L. Cameron, age 87, peacefully passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home in Columbus. Born in Cleveland, Ohio June 9, 1932, raised in Batesville, Indiana, she moved to Columbus in 1963. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. Dorothy is survived by two children, Andrew Cameron, Sarah Cameron; her beloved cousin, Patricia Hare, and her children, Jerry, Tim, and Paul. Dorothy served her nation during the height of the Cold War with the US State Department Foreign Service, in Washington DC, Hong Kong, and in Berlin. She was a beloved Professor of English, German, and Literature at Ohio State, Otterbein College, others including Ohio Women's prison in Marysville. She was a Teacher of English as a Second Language in China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Romania, and traveled all 7 continents. She was loved for her fierce independence and speaking her mind, her love of literature, music, culture, and good conversation with good people. She dove off the high-board at the Devon Avenue pool through her 86th year and once swam the Nile River in Aswan Egypt. She loved being part of the Ohio State University Women's Club, the OSU Faculty Club, and especially her family of friends at Germania. Visitation and service will be 9:30-11am March 14 at Meyers Funeral Home in Batesville, Indiana. A separate memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, March 21 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please find the time to read a favorite piece of literature or cherished poem to someone you love. www.meyersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020