1/
Dorothy Lensenmayer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lensenmayer, Dorothy
1926 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Lensenmayer, died peacefully at age 94 on October 22, 2020. She was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Walter, who died in 2012. She is survived by sister, Judith Wilsman; sons, Mark (Kathleen) and Gary (Terri); grandchildren, Adam (Keiko), Amy (Nick), Neal, Ben and Mari. Special thanks to her good friends and helpers in Canal Winchester, Ron Pinkerton, Eric Scanlon and Melissa Sparks. Her beautiful soprano voice was heard in many local choirs. There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In her memory, donations can be sent to David's United Church of Christ in Canal Winchester or the OhioHealth Kobacker House. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved