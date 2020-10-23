Lensenmayer, Dorothy
1926 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Lensenmayer, died peacefully at age 94 on October 22, 2020. She was married for 65 years to the love of her life, Walter, who died in 2012. She is survived by sister, Judith Wilsman; sons, Mark (Kathleen) and Gary (Terri); grandchildren, Adam (Keiko), Amy (Nick), Neal, Ben and Mari. Special thanks to her good friends and helpers in Canal Winchester, Ron Pinkerton, Eric Scanlon and Melissa Sparks. Her beautiful soprano voice was heard in many local choirs. There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In her memory, donations can be sent to David's United Church of Christ in Canal Winchester or the OhioHealth Kobacker House. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.