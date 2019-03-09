Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
Dorothy Litsinberger Obituary
Litsinberger, Dorothy
1933 - 2019
Dorothy R. Litsinberger, 86, of Plain City, passed away Friday, March 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 5, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William & Bertha Francis. Dorothy was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling to visit Lighthouses and collecting them. Dorothy also had an adventurous soul which led her to explore wild caves. She was an excellent seamstress and loved gardening. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Litsinberger in 2008; two of her children, Arlynne Gilkey and Gerald R. Litsinberger and grandson Bryan Litsinberger. Survived by her son, Andrew W. (Ruthann) Litsinberger; great grandson, Hayden Litsinberger; sister, Patricia Bowen; nephew, Mark Bowen; brother-in-law, William Litsinberger. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W.) Plain City, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 12-Noon Wednesday. Burial to follow. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019
