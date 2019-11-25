|
|
Loper, Dorothy
1925 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Loper, 94, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was residing at Bennington Glen in Marengo, Ohio. Dorothy was born July 30, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to Albert and Harriet (Lisk) Fowler; also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Albert E. Loper and all of her siblings. She devoted her time to caring for her husband, children and their home. Dorothy and Albert enjoying spending their winters in Ocala, Florida. She is survived by 4 children, Nancy Hucle, Tom (Marcy) Loper, Betty (Joel) Berka and Steve (Steffany) Loper; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Per Dorothy's wishes she will be privately laid to rest alongside her husband at Mifflin Cemetery. Dorothy's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful people at Bennington Glen, Heartland Hospice and Schoedinger Northeast for caring for Dorothy in her final stages of life. We are forever grateful. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019