Deibel, Dorothy M.
1927 - 2019
Dorothy Deibel (nee Forsythe), died on 6 August 2019 at Feridean Commons in Westerville, Ohio. She was 92. Dorothy was born in New Concord, Ohio, on 28 April 1927, to Ralph and Elsie Forsythe. She earned a B.A. from Muskingum College in 1949, and M.Ed. degrees from the Ohio State University in 1974, and Ashland College in 1981. She married Roger Deibel in 1950. Dorothy taught middle school Language Arts in the Westerville public system for most of her career. Mrs. Deibel was a long-time member of the Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church in Westerville, and an enthusiastic member and officer of the Sunbury Lions Club. She enjoyed attending the Otterbein University Artist Series and Summer Theater over the years. Dorothy is survived by her sister, Marion; her children, Don (Marcia), Marie, and Karen (Sheila); three grandchildren, Scott, Brian, and Matthew (Laura); two great-grandchildren, Kayla, and Austin; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Roger, and her brother Richard. Mrs. Deibel will be buried in a private ceremony at the Blendon Cemetery in Westerville. At her request, there will be no public service. Dorothy's children would like to thank the nurses and aides at Feridean Commons, Visiting Angels and National Church Hospice for their loving care of their mother. Dorothy was fortunate to have several other caregivers who provided much comfort. We are grateful. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019