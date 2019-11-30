|
Martin, Dorothy M.
1925 - 2019
Dorothy M. Martin passed away at The Grove of Oakleaf Village of Columbus on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Vinton, Ohio on November 26, 1925. She leaves behind her greatest source of pride, son (retired) Sheriff Steve Martin. Dottie is preceded in death by her husband, Bo; daughter-in-law, Nan; sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Pat Wood; and brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Rose Sherritt.
Dottie retired from Traveler's Insurance and was a 60+ year member at Karl Road Baptist Church. She had a passion for traveling, volunteering at the Ohio Theater, being a local political activist and supporting cat welfare. Her family and friends will miss her sassy attitude, strong opinions and positive outlook.
In addition to Steve Martin (Debi Corbett), Dottie leaves behind granddaughters Michele (Simon) Moore, Traci (Nathan) Rivard, Terri (Brian Stokes) Martin; great granddaughters, Kathryn, Caroline, Natalie, Mallory & Lauren. Nieces, Joellen (Scott) Wood, Kim (Jim) McCauley, Leisa (John) Bartholomew, nephew, Pat (Tawna) Sherritt. Great nieces and nephews, Lindsay (Jordan), Kelsey (Ian), Sydney (Joe) and Patrick. Dottie is also lovingly survived by many more great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8pm, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where her Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am, Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. Pastor Rick Breush, officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Mott's Military Museum in honor of Dottie's lifelong support of Veterans' affairs or to The Cat Welfare Association. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Grove who treated Dottie with such love and respect during her time there.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019