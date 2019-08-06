|
Ricks, Dorothy Marie
1951 - 2019
Dorothy Marie Ricks, age 67, passed away August 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Memorial Celebration 2 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 1 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Pink Fund, P.O. Box 603, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303, www.pinkfund.org. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Dorothy's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019