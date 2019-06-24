Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
660 Trabue Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Dorothy McGrath, age 89, of Hilliard, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Life time member of St. James Lutheran Church and retired nurse from The Ohio State University. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Bertha Kuhlwein. Survived by children, Richard (Sherrie) McGrath, Jan (Tim) VanEcho, Lois (Roger) Parker and Doug (Suzanne Breedlove) McGrath; siblings, Margaret (Gene) Planck, Richard Kuhlwein, Jim (Cathy) Kuhlwein and Emma Lou Brown; grandchildren, Ricky, Robbie and Ryan McGrath, Jason, Tyler and Derek Parker, Ryan VanEcho, Emily (Tyler) Blatt and Jen (Anthony) Fannin; great grandson, Ross Parker; sister-in-law, Toni (Nile) Hartman; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Special thanks to Carolyn Daum, Brenda Epling and Amy Cunningham who cared for her at her home. Family will receive friends Wednesday 5-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday at St. James Lutheran Church, 5660 Trabue Rd, Columbus, OH 43228. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019
