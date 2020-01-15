|
McKahan, Dorothy
Dorothy J. "Gidget", "Sissy" McKahan, 72, of Powell, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona, following a traumatic brain injury occurring after a fall. She was born March 30, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio. Dorothy, named after her mother, lived life with grace, compassion, strength, and sparkle. Nicknamed Gidget in high school, Dorothy attended Grove City HS (Ohio) and graduated from Air Academy HS in Colorado Springs in 1965. A talented dancer from a young age, she won several beauty pageants, including Colorado's Jr. Miss. She met her husband at a teen dance, where he was performing with the band, and enjoyed dancing together throughout their 54 year marriage. Dorothy was also a talented seamstress, sewing for her children and stage performance outfits for her husband. Professionally, Dorothy became a licensed realtor in 1978 and broker associate at RE/MAX Achievers for 23 years. She won several awards for being a top selling agent and was highly regarded in her field. Dorothy was also a strong advocate for her children, speaking to several government bodies about fair and just practices for those with disabilities. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Gene McKahan; children, Michael McKahan, Matthew McKahan, Marcus McKahan and Melissa McKahan; former daughter-in-law, Sherry Nemcek (DJ); grandchildren, Jackson (Kate) Nemcek, Robert Del Tedesco and Haley Swickard; great-granddaughter, Taylor Nemcek; parents, Don and Dorothy (Dottie) Burke; sister, Jan (Steve) Olafson; brother, Ronald Burke; sister-in-law, Karen Farrell; and many nephews and nieces. Dorothy is preceded in death by her father Paul W. Farrell and brother Paul W. Farrell, II. A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled for Saturday, February 8 at Xenos Christian Fellowship (Cafe), 1394 Community Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43229. Visitation will begin at 11 am, with services following at 11:30 am. All are welcome to attend. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Special Olympics - Ohio. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit www.VistosoFH.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020