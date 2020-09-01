Metters, Dorothy
Dorothy "Dottie" Roberta (Fulscher) Metters, passed away August 29, 2020. She passed peacefully at home after battling afflictions induced by a stroke six years earlier. Dottie was born to Clarence Christian Fulscher and Ora Bell (Leffler) on September 19, 1932. She lived her early life on the family farm with older siblings, brother "Bud" and sisters Esther, Helen, Marge, Mildred and Betty, tending to the horses and family garden. She graduated from Waverly High School focusing on cheerleading and the three R's (reading, writing and Route 23). She joined her sister Marge in Columbus, Ohio in the early 1950's and met a young charmingly handsome Korean War Veteren, Larry Donald Metters. Upon marrying and devotedly helping him graduate the School of Architecture from The Ohio State University in 1959. They started a family soon after, bringing into the world two sons, Larry Mark Metters (1961) and Grant Alan Metters (1963) and settled in the suburb of Grandview Heights, Ohio in 1967. Unfortunately, Larry passed away in 1970, but with fierce determination and fortitude, she kept the family together. Dorothy eventually remarried to Henry "Skip" Allen Metters, Larry's older brother and their faithful love affair continued until Skips death from leukemia in 2002. Dottie worked receptionist and secretary jobs for support, which Big Bear Offices was one of her favorites. She also was fond of her last position as telemarketer for Spencer Research, which she worked at till the day of her stroke. She loved her garage sales traveling with her friend Judy Ward to get the best bargains, amassing a beautiful collection of porcelain figurines, which she proudly displayed in her home. Her son Mark graced her with two grandchildren, Cierra Nicole (Carroll) and Mark Alan Metters which she dotingly loved and spoiled when possible. Her granddaughter continued her lineage with three great-grandchildren, Colton Robert Carroll, Cali Marie Carroll and Camryn Jean Carroll. A graveside service will be held September 3, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery (Parcel 49) at 2PM. No showing will be held since Dorothy did not want people to say "Doesn't she look beautiful lying there dead". In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Mount Carmel Hospice would be greatly appreciated. All through her life she unconditionally loved her immediate family, including dozens of nieces and nephews as well as friends and cherishing every moment she showered all with love and grace.May she be at peace. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com
.