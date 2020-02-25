|
Miller, Dorothy
Dorothy "Dottie" Shaw Miller, who graced us for 92 years, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. She was preceded by her parents Harry and Helen Shaw, and her husband Warren J. Miller. Dorothy is survived by her son, Jerry (Rose) Miller; and her two daughters, Kathi (Paul) Ortiz and Gayle (Bruce) Graham); 7 grandchildren, Zach (Laura), Sarah (Frank), Kelly, Dave (Stephanie), Jenny (Bart), Heather (Jason), Andrea (Jeremiah); and 12 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a graduate of North High School and earned a Bachelors and Masters at The Ohio State University. She was a proud member of Alpha Chi Omega. She retired from teaching at Prairie Norton Elementary School. After retirement, she volunteered to tutor children and be a child advocate through CASA. She was involved in many community activities, including: TWIG, West Columbus Civitan, Lincoln Village Women's Club, and Lincoln Village Residents Association. She was a member and past elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a Celebration of Life will be held on April 11, at 2p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Westminster Presbyterian Memorial Fund or a . Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at
