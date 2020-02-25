Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Miller Obituary
Miller, Dorothy
Dorothy "Dottie" Shaw Miller, who graced us for 92 years, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. She was preceded by her parents Harry and Helen Shaw, and her husband Warren J. Miller. Dorothy is survived by her son, Jerry (Rose) Miller; and her two daughters, Kathi (Paul) Ortiz and Gayle (Bruce) Graham); 7 grandchildren, Zach (Laura), Sarah (Frank), Kelly, Dave (Stephanie), Jenny (Bart), Heather (Jason), Andrea (Jeremiah); and 12 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a graduate of North High School and earned a Bachelors and Masters at The Ohio State University. She was a proud member of Alpha Chi Omega. She retired from teaching at Prairie Norton Elementary School. After retirement, she volunteered to tutor children and be a child advocate through CASA. She was involved in many community activities, including: TWIG, West Columbus Civitan, Lincoln Village Women's Club, and Lincoln Village Residents Association. She was a member and past elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a Celebration of Life will be held on April 11, at 2p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Westminster Presbyterian Memorial Fund or a . Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -