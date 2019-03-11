The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Mounts, Dorothy
1932 - 2019
Dorothy Alice Mounts, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. Preceded in death by husband Cecil Mounts. She was the last of ten children, as three sisters and six brothers passed before her. Survived by children, Brenda Young and Michael Mounts; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 12-1 PM, where service will follow at 1 PM. Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Interment Alton Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
