Mudgett, Dorothy
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Hermes Mudgett, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio, died of natural causes, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hiland Cottage Hospice House in Petoskey, Michigan. She was a 40-year resident of Marysville, Ohio, before moving to Columbus in 2016. Dorothy was born July 4, 1934 in Adrian, Michigan to the late Ormond B. and Venus Schettleroe Hermes. A 1952 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Adrian, she went on to receive her nursing degree from Mount Carmel Mercy School of Nursing in Detroit. As a registered nurse for 25 years, she first served in obstetrics and then was instrumental in forming Home Health Care for Memorial Hospital of Union County, Ohio. She and her late husband, Patrick, established their family business, Creative Travel Inc., which served the Marysville area from 1981 to 2005. An astute businesswoman, she was a fair employer who also regarded employees and colleagues as her friends. Dorothy, an active member of the community, was a founding trustee for the Union County Foundation, served on the board of trustees for Memorial Hospital, and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. An avid reader and adventurer, she traveled the world. Selflessly, Dorothy silently served others with compassion. A great companion who had a genuine interest in others, she loved good conversation and laughter. Her greatest passion, by far, was being with her family. She was a dedicated mother and fun-loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death August 25, 1997 by her husband of 41 years, Patrick Walter Mudgett; a grandson, Michael Mudgett; a young brother, Richard Hermes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and Paul Deline, Mary Patricia "Patsy" and Jack Germond; and a brother-in-law, Arnold Droste. She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Ed) Green of Columbus, Ohio, Carole (Stephen) Drake of Petoskey, Michigan, Patrick Mudgett, Jr., of Marysville, Ohio and Gail (Steven) Mullinger of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Nicole) Green, Kevin (Emily) Green, Tyler Drake, Neil (Katy Lucas) Drake, Ross (Rachelle) Drake, Leah (John) Ridgway, Nicholas Mudgett, Michelle Mudgett, Megan (Drew) Lehmkuhl, Molly Mullinger, Mary-Kate (Adam) Wintz, Malorie (Brian) Butz, Patrick Mullinger and Madison Mullinger; great-grandchildren, J. Parker Green, Henry Drake, Reid, Graham and Banks Ridgway, Margo and Grant Lehmkuhl and Leo (Mudgett) Fischer; a sister, Joyce Droste of Detroit; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Helen Mudgett of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic, a private interment will be held later at Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you the entire staff, particularly the nursing staff, at Brookdale Trillium Crossing for the amazing care and support they offered while she was a resident. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
