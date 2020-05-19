Murnane, Dorothy1926 - 2020Dorothy J. Murnane, 93, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, following a massive stroke. She was born on August 7th, 1926 to Lucy and Leonard d'Ambrosio. She had a love of faith, family, and friends. She loved to travel and took pleasure in showing her family the world. A favorite was cruising the Caribbean and the Rhine. She never knew a stranger and loved being with people. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, dining out, and a good martini. Dorothy lived life to the fullest, often saying, "I've had a lot of fun." She was an active parishioner at St. Michael Church for many years. She was a Eucharistic Minister and committed to adoration every Monday night from 8-9 pm. St. John the Baptist was also an important part of her life. She was baptized, made her first penance, first communion, confirmation, and was married in this community. She graduated from West High School in 1944, and in 1946 she married Paul Martens. They lived in Chicago, La Crosse, and Minneapolis. After his untimely death in 1965, she returned home to Columbus, Ohio. In 1967 she married Tom Murnane, and together in 1974, they founded Tom Murnane Advertising which evolved into what is now Dee Printing. She worked until she was 90 years of age, and continued to come in after that, even if just for lunch or to "hang out." Besides her parents Lucy and Leonard d'Ambrosio, and husbands Paul Martens and Tom Murnane, she is predeceased by her sister Betty (Jim) Rady, brother John (Mary) Ambrosia, brother-in-law Curtis Westerman, brothers-in-law John (Ann) Martens, Ed Martens, Jerry (Mardy) Martens, John (Bobbie) Murnane, Paul (Dorothy) Murnane, Jerry Murnane, and sister-in-law Mary Frances (Dick) Vogel. Dorothy is survived by her loving friend of many years, David Brant; and children, Karen (Tom) Adams, Mary Margaret Marquardt, Richard (Jody) Murnane, Theresa (Steve) Lang, Jean (Ron) Lewis, and Cathy (Chuck) Tennenbaum; grandchildren, Eileen (Tom) Shaughnessy, Paul (Kristin) Adams, Elizabeth (Jim) Cola, Kirsten Marquardt, Michelle (Kevin) Greene, Keith (Monica) Murnane, Tom (Heather) Murnane, Kati (Mike) Albanese, Alicia (Bill) McClung, Melissa (Joe) Wilson, Leslie (Frederick) Bello, Samantha (Greg) Eyen, Henry (Anisha) Lewis, Oliver Lewis, Joseph Tennenbaum, Jordan Tennenbaum, Lauren Tennenbaum. She had a special love for her 22 great-grandchildren. She would look at them and say, "They're all mine!" Also surviving are her sister, Rita Westerman; and sister-in-law, Shirley Martens. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and her four-legged friend, Ziggy. Special thanks to loyal caregiver Aliche. Calling hours will be held 2-7pm Sunday, May 24, at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus. Friends and family will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday, May 25 at St. Michael, 5750 N High St, Worthington, OH. Private burial later at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.