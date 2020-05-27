Nesselrode, Dorothy
1927 - 2020
Dorothy E. Nesselrode, 93, of Gahanna, passed away peacefully at Otterbein of New Albany on May 26, 2020. She was born in Columbus on March 28, 1927 to the late William Sherman and Cora Bessie (Guthrie) Foley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her children Michael, William, and Patricia Ann Evans; several siblings, and her dear friend Shirley K. Shaw. She is survived by her son Robert; and sister Kathleen Claar. Dorothy was a bus driver for Gahanna Jefferson Schools from 1970-1997, and then for Tri-Star until her retirement. She was a member of Church of Living Word. A graveside service will be held at Mifflin Cemetery Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10AM with the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Columbus Humane, or Ohio Living Hospice. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 30, 2020.