Oliver, Dorothy

1934 - 2020

Dorothy Madeline Oliver, passed away on November 14, 2020. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. We will miss her beautiful heart, love, and laughter. Dorothy grew up in the Short North with her 11 brothers and sisters in the Thomas family. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a member of the Saint Anthony Church in Forest Park. She married Charles Oliver in 1959. They lived a wonderful life with their 3 children, Thomas, Susan, and Charles. She is survived by her children; sister, Betty; and brothers, Jim, Joe, Leo, and Ted Jasper. Dorothy was especially fond of her grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, and Adrian. She was most recently blessed with great grandchildren, Blake, Theo, Veda, and Jack. Dorothy loved her extended family of nieces, nephews, and close friends in the Dobson family. There will be a graveside ceremony for the immediate family on November 19, 2020. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Food Bank, Catholic Relief Services, or Red Cross to help those in need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store