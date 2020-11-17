1/1
Dorothy Oliver
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver, Dorothy
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Madeline Oliver, passed away on November 14, 2020. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. We will miss her beautiful heart, love, and laughter. Dorothy grew up in the Short North with her 11 brothers and sisters in the Thomas family. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a member of the Saint Anthony Church in Forest Park. She married Charles Oliver in 1959. They lived a wonderful life with their 3 children, Thomas, Susan, and Charles. She is survived by her children; sister, Betty; and brothers, Jim, Joe, Leo, and Ted Jasper. Dorothy was especially fond of her grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, and Adrian. She was most recently blessed with great grandchildren, Blake, Theo, Veda, and Jack. Dorothy loved her extended family of nieces, nephews, and close friends in the Dobson family. There will be a graveside ceremony for the immediate family on November 19, 2020. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Food Bank, Catholic Relief Services, or Red Cross to help those in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved