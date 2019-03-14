Home

Dorothy Orsag Obituary
Orsag, Dorothy
1938 - 2019
Dorothy Catherine Orsag, age 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2019 at Mount Carmel West Hospital. Dorothy was born July 23, 1938 to the late Frank and Velma (Bourdeau) Orsag in Ashtabula, OH. She graduated from Ashtabula Harbor High School in 1956 and is retired from AT&T after 34 years as a group chief operator. Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Catherine (Russ) Ward, John Orsag, Norman (Linda) Orsag; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great nephew. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Milton Kiocha officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
