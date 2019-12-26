|
Osborn, Dorothy
1924 - 2019
Dorothy Osborn, age 95, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband, James Osborn. She is survived by her children: Max (Pam) Green, Daniel (Sharon) Green, Susie Hart and Nancy Honey, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd Suite C, Circleville, OH 43113. Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am -12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Road. Columbus, Oh 43231. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019