Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Dorothy Osborn


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Osborn Obituary
Osborn, Dorothy
1924 - 2019
Dorothy Osborn, age 95, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband, James Osborn. She is survived by her children: Max (Pam) Green, Daniel (Sharon) Green, Susie Hart and Nancy Honey, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd Suite C, Circleville, OH 43113. Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am -12 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12 pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Road. Columbus, Oh 43231. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
