Peterseim, Dorothy
1923 - 2020
M. Dorothy Peterseim, passed away on March 28, 2020, at the age of 96, in her apartment at Wesley Glen. She was a World War II bride, marrying Daun Peterseim, just before he went overseas. They were married for 72 years, until his death in 2014 She was a devoted mother to Debra Peterseim (Jim Hardesty), Donna McGarry (Jim), and Dean Peterseim (Nancy); as well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Volunteering was very meaningful to Dorothy. She volunteered at COSI, and over 40 years at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a charter member of North High Women's Alumni, and continued her life of service at the age of 95 by working at the Wesley Glen store. Dorothy was celebrated with over 40 years of dedicated service and quiet ministry as a longtime member of North Community Lutheran Church. As the minister said when she retired, "Thanks be to God for Dorothy". A Memorial Service will be held at Wesley Glen at a later date. Any contributions in Dorothy's memory may be mailed to Wesley Hospice, at 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd, Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Please see www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com for more information, and to view the full length obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020