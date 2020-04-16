|
|
Piciucco, Dorothy
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Piciucco, age 85, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away at home on April 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on July 27, 1934 to the late Edward and Stella (Paner) Maciejewski in Buffalo, NY. She was a former church secretary at St.Timothy's church in Tonawanda, NY, and a member of St. Pius X parish in Reynoldsburg, OH. Dorothy was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She devoted her time and energy to many religious and charitable efforts. She enjoyed cooking, baking and a variety of crafts including needlepoint and crochet. She dedicated her life to her husband (Nicholas), with whom she spent 60 years of loving marriage, and to her family. She is survived by her husband Nicholas Piciucco; sons, Mario (Teresa) Piciucco, Paul (Debi) Piciucco; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexis, Alexander; brother, Edward Maciejewski; sister, Joan Boy; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Maciejewski. A memorial will be held in the future at a date to be determined. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020