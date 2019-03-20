Redfern, Dorothy

1937 - 2019

Dorothy Elizabeth Redfern, age 81, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at The Kensington in Columbus, Ohio. Originally from Shawnee, Ohio, she was born April 15, 1937 to the late Kendrick "Kelly" and Isabelle Brown Redfern. She graduated from Columbus South High School in 1954 and from The Ohio State University College of Education in 1958. Following a 35-year career as an editor and writer of biomedical and educational publications, she retired as Editorial Manager at Ross Products Division/Abbott Nutrition in 1999. Dottie was a longtime member of Eastview United Methodist Church and a former volunteer at Mount Carmel East Hospital and for the Ross blood donor program. She coordinated the quarterly South '54 class lunches from 2000 until she became ill, and was the class correspondent and alumni association representative. She is survived by her cousin, Jim (Judy) Zollinger and family; by the family of Gene Zollinger; and by a group of special friends who sometimes had to come to her rescue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister Kendra and her cousin Gene Zollinger. The Funeral Service will be held 11am Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where friends may call from 10am until service. Following the interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, relatives and friends are invited to a reception at Milano's Italian Restaurant, 6916 East Broad Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Dorothy Redfern Scholarship Fund, c/o The Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205-1453. The fund provides educational assistance to students in the Southern Local School District of Perry County. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary