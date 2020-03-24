|
Rhynehardt, Dorothy
1934 - 2020
Dorothy W. Rhynehardt, age 85. Sunrise August 29, 1934 and Sunset March 21, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Oakley Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3415 El Paso Drive. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The RHYNEHARDT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020