Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Dorothy Robe


1923 - 2019
Dorothy Robe Obituary
Robe, Dorothy
1923 - 2019
Dorothy M. "Dottie" Robe, 95, of Edina, MN and formerly of Delaware County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a five week illness. She is survived by her three children, Greg Robe of MN, Cindy Johnson of Ohio and Jeff Robe of Utah; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John Robe in June of 1995. Family and friends may call from 7-8 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter St., Delaware, OH, where funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
