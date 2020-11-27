Russell, Dorothy
1961 - 2020
Dorothy Rose Russell, 59, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born March 17, 1961 to the late Dorothy "Dotte" L. (Turner) and Hal G. Russell in Decatur, Illinois. Survived by daughter, Brooke M. Russell Burch; and siblings, Hal J., Kevin S., and Lisa (Mary) L. Russell. She attended Columbus North High School and Franklin University. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes Clintonville Chapel, coinciding with Rose's 60th birthday and the Spring Equinox. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com