Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Sargent


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Sargent Obituary
Sargent, Dorothy
1936 - 2019
Dorothy Ann Sargent nee Slade, age 83, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Daughter of William Russell and Belva Juanita Rogers Slade; widow of Thurston Junior Sargent; mother of Debra Colleen Sargent, Bobby (Jennifer) Sargent, Josie (Robert) Camp, Carlee (Steve) Fickenworth, Jennifer (Andrew) McCollum. Visitation Friday, December 20 from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Pastor Jerry Lee Sargent officiating. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -