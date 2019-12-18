|
Sargent, Dorothy
1936 - 2019
Dorothy Ann Sargent nee Slade, age 83, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Daughter of William Russell and Belva Juanita Rogers Slade; widow of Thurston Junior Sargent; mother of Debra Colleen Sargent, Bobby (Jennifer) Sargent, Josie (Robert) Camp, Carlee (Steve) Fickenworth, Jennifer (Andrew) McCollum. Visitation Friday, December 20 from 12pm until the time of service at 2pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Pastor Jerry Lee Sargent officiating. Interment Harrison Twp. Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019