Scott, Dorothy
Dorothy V. Scott. Born July 27, 1922; went Home to Jesus February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Adelaide Fullmer, brother Robert Fullmer, and husband Ralph M. Scott. Survived by sister, Adelaide (Harry) Johns; children, Richard (Nedra) Crawford, Greg (Valerie Craycraft) Scott, Barbara (Daniel) Smith; 10 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy graduated from North High School in 1940 and St. Ann's Hospital Nursing Program in 1943. She served Jesus by helping others in Rhema Christian Center, Christian Assembly, Hannah Ministries, Pray Ohio, Raah Rehab for Women, Rosemont, Capital City Association of Ministers, WCVO (The River), and the Listening Post Coffee House. Dorothy traveled to Dominican Republic, Jamaica, China, and Guatemala to share the Good News. She was a prayer warrior, counselor, deliverance minister, and advocate for unity among Christian churches and people of all races. Memorial Service Saturday, March 9 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road, 43224. Visitation 9-10AM; Service 11AM. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019