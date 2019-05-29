The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Sieg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Sieg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Sieg Obituary
Sieg, Dorothy
Dorothy Ruth Sieg, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Sieg, parents and her brother. She is survived by her son, Gary L. Sieg (Ellen); daughter, Dianna L. Leimbach; grandchildren, Stephanie E. James (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Mya and Macklyn James and Theodore Leimbach. Friends may call from 4-6pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6pm with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now