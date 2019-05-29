|
|
Sieg, Dorothy
Dorothy Ruth Sieg, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Sieg, parents and her brother. She is survived by her son, Gary L. Sieg (Ellen); daughter, Dianna L. Leimbach; grandchildren, Stephanie E. James (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Mya and Macklyn James and Theodore Leimbach. Friends may call from 4-6pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6pm with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019