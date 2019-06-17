|
|
Snyder, Dorothy
1930 - 2019
Dorothy B. Snyder, of Wilmington, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019. Born on April 24, 1930. Survived by husband, Cooper Snyder (married 7/7/49); five children, Marianne (Frank Macke), Phillip (Melissa), Emily (Kevin Steer), Harry (Janet), and Elizabeth (David Porter); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lewis (Judy) and Peter (Vicki) Blakeney. Predeceased by parents Lewis and Anna Blakeney, daughter Victoria Royal (1950-1954), sister Carolyn Johnston. Services will be Saturday, June 29 at Blanchester Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester, OH. Visitation will be in the fellowship hall 11am-1pm followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at 1pm, and a graveside service for family. Contributions may be made to Grace Methodist Church and Blanchester Public Library. Please visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019