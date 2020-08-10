South, Dorothy
1930 - 2020
Dorothy L. South, 89, of Columbus, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She was born Oct. 18, 1930 in Proctorville, Ohio to the late Ottie and Ida Ellis. Friends may visit on Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 from 11A.M. until the time of Service at 1P.M. at SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City with Rev. John Meade officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. For complete obituary please go to www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com