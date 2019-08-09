|
Stickrath, Dorothy
Dorothy Johnson Stickrath, age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, died August 5, 2019. She graduated from Piqua High School in 1942 and the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing in 1946. She was active in Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta for many years, where she sang in the choir and occasionally served as guest organist. She later joined the Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. She was very active in the Marietta community, where she served in leadership roles with various civic organizations. She enjoyed tennis, golf, travel, and dancing with her loving partner of 70 years, Robert Stickrath. Although she was a loyal UC Bearcat alum, she enjoyed everything OSU with four generations of Stickrath Buckeyes. Devoted to her family, she is survived by sons, Robert (Cherie) and Thomas (Denise); and daughter, Nancy Pacenta (Jim). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life when they gather at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Ste. B, Xenia, OH 45385; Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429; or Christ United Methodist Church, 301 Wooster St., Marietta, OH 45750.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019