Dorothy Swayne


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dorothy Swayne Obituary
Swayne, Dorothy
1938 - 2019
Dorothy Marie Swayne was born on October 19, 1938 in Martins Ferry, Ohio and died on March 5, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio at the age of 80 years old. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Swayne; sons, Doug (Mary) Swayne and Eric (Elizabeth) Swayne; sister, Jane Zimmerman; and brother, David (Jeanie) Yost; sister-in-law, Nancy Yost; and brother-in-law, Mike Bates; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Gladys and John Yost, brother Gene Yost, and her sister Susan Bates. Dorothy was a member of Maize Road Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for preschoolers for many years. She collected angels and enjoyed watching movies. Dorothy enjoyed her vacations, especially in Bar Harbor, Maine, Western United States and Alaska and Hawaii. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-2:30pm with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will take place privately at Kingwood Memorial Park. For complete information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
