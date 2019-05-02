|
Sweet, Dorothy
Dorothy P. Sweet, age 95, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Country View of Sunbury. A self-employed Textile Designer, Dorothy was always inquisitive and had a strong connection with animals. She especially loved visiting the Columbus Zoo. Born in Indianapolis, IN on May 29, 1923 to the late Oscar H. and Dorothy (Lewis) Pantzer. Dorothy lived in Sleepy Hollow, NY for many years before moving to Ohio 5 years ago. Locally she lived at Bennington Glen, Parkside Village and Country View of Sunbury where she made quite an impression and was adored by all. Also preceded in death by husband David V. R. Sweet. Survived by loving children, Alison (Brian) Rouse of Galena, Margaret (Doug) Vatter of Ferdnandina Beach, FL and David (Kathy) Sweet of Franklin Square, NY; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Marc Mowry of Tempe, AZ; 5 grandchildren and her 1st great-grandson born just 3 weeks ago. There will be no local services. Dorothy's family extends their thanks to Bella Hospice and all the other caregivers who had the privilege to know and care for Dorothy.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019