Dorothy D. Swinehart, 73, of Indian Land, SC, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away unexpectedly April 16, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was born in Caldwell, Ohio February 9, 1946 to the late Peter and Anna (Lehotta) Lichwarcik. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Frank V. Swinehart, whom she married September 7, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio; children, Dustin (Betty) Swinehart, Nathan Swinehart, Ashley (Dave) Peterson; grandchildren, Tyler, Bryce, Dylan, Avery Swinehart, Anna Joy, William Victor Peterson; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Rose Bernardo, Anna Mae Johnson, Helen Jean Tennyson and brother John Lichwarcik. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lit up every room with her bright personality, touching the lives of everyone she met with her kind and generous spirit. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 5750 N. High Street, Worthington with Rev. Fr. Anthony Dinovo, celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family request memorial contributions to Dorothy's favorite charities: Young Life of Santa Barbara, www.santabarbara.younglife.org and Project 658 in Charlotte, NC, www.project658.com/donate.