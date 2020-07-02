Vaught, Dorothy
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Lee (Flagg) Perry Vaught 91 of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pataskala Oaks Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer. She was born on July 3, 1928 to Benjamin and Gassie Flagg in Wrightsville, Georgia. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Vaught, of 25 years, her brother, Willie Flagg, and her son, John H. Perry. She leaves behind her loving children, Barbara Brier, Florida, James (Deborah) Perry, New Jersey, Linda (Earnest) Magby, Ohio, Jerald (Petra) Perry, Germany, her god daughter, Sabrina Blair, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her sister/cousin, Marion Mackey, dearest friends, Sarah Blair and Family, Florida, June Sussman and family, California, Madeline Graham, Ohio, Dr. Hall and family, Ohio. A former member of Travelers Rest Baptist Church and a present member of Love Zion Baptist Church, Reverend Greenfield Pastor. She has touched the lives of many with her love, generosity and kindness. She will be forever missed. A celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at a later date.