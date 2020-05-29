Watkins, Dorothy
Dorothy Elizabeth Watkins, 89, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Logan. Dorothy retired in 1982 after 30 years of service for the State of Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. A memorial service to honor the memory of Dorothy will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home – Logan, Ohio. A full obituary can be found, and letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.