Dorothy Watkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watkins, Dorothy
Dorothy Elizabeth Watkins, 89, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Logan. Dorothy retired in 1982 after 30 years of service for the State of Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. A memorial service to honor the memory of Dorothy will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home – Logan, Ohio. A full obituary can be found, and letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved