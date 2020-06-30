Or Copy this URL to Share

Whitaker, Dorothy

1953 - 2020

Dorothy J Whitaker, age 66, was called home on June 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Whitaker, parents John and Matttie Maxwell, sisters Mary Maxwell and Barbara Sears. She leaves to cherish her precious memory, daughters, Rosa Maxwell, Jill Maxwell; grandchildren, Roshawn Maxwell, Damani Maxwell; sisters, Marilyn Levine, Joan Maxwell, Darlene Maxwell, Lois Maxwell, Gail Maxwell (Brian Braxton); special niece, Brandy Maxwell; special cousin, Sylvester Harrington; and special friend, Michael Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Union Tabernacle of God, 1345 Atcheson St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463).



