Dorothy Whitaker
1953 - 2020
Dorothy J Whitaker, age 66, was called home on June 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Thomas Whitaker, parents John and Matttie Maxwell, sisters Mary Maxwell and Barbara Sears. She leaves to cherish her precious memory, daughters, Rosa Maxwell, Jill Maxwell; grandchildren, Roshawn Maxwell, Damani Maxwell; sisters, Marilyn Levine, Joan Maxwell, Darlene Maxwell, Lois Maxwell, Gail Maxwell (Brian Braxton); special niece, Brandy Maxwell; special cousin, Sylvester Harrington; and special friend, Michael Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Union Tabernacle of God, 1345 Atcheson St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Union Tabernacle of God
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Union Tabernacle of God,
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
